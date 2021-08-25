The best RAAL MG loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

LMGs are fun to use in the hills of Warzone.

Call of Duty: Warzone’s huge roster of guns is still continuing to grow. Raven Software has added a new light machine gun to the game and it’s called the RAAL MG.

Once you unlock the weapon via an in-game challenge or bundle purchase, you can use it in both Modern Warfare multiplayer and Warzone. Players who enjoyed the Bruen Mk9 meta in Warzone might find themselves having a good bit of fun with the new weapon.

“The Reconnaissance Auxiliary Assault Lightweight Machine Gun uses a low fire rate and a reciprocating barrel to mitigate the powerful .338 Norma Mag recoil,” the weapon’s description in Warzone reads. “Advanced titanium construction keeps the weight manageable.”

“Slow” is the name of the game when it comes to the RAAL. It has a slow fire rate, slow mobility and movement speed, and a slow reload speed, too. It’s probably not meant for those who like to speed around Verdansk and rewards a more methodical playstyle.

Here’s the best way to equip Warzone’s latest LMG.

The best RAAL MG loadout in Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: RAAL Monocore

Barrel: RAAL ArcForge Barrel

Optic: VLK 3.0x Scope

Stock: FTAC Elevate

Perk: Sleight of Hand

The RAAL has a slow fire rate and very slow mobility, so your best bet with this weapon is to stick with using it at very long range. Luckily, these attachments will buff its range so much that it almost fully fills the stat meter, as you can see in the image above.

Due to its slow mobility and even slower reload speed, you should pair the RAAL up with a quick-moving SMG in the secondary slot of an Overkill loadout. You can swap to the SMG when it’s time to haul ass across Verdansk and then switch back to the RAAL if you spot an enemy from a distance.