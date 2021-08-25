How to unlock the RAAL MG in Call of Duty: Warzone

Will this be the new LMG to wreak havoc in Verdansk?

A new light machine gun was added to Call of Duty: Warzone as part of a minor update today and you can start using it pretty easily.

It’s called the RAAL MG and it’s unlockable via an in-game challenge that can be knocked out swiftly in Plunder—and it looks like it could be a fun new weapon to use in the battle royale. Fans of the Stoner 63 or Bruen Mk9 will definitely be interested in trying this one out.

🛠️ A #Warzone update is now live!



Includes the new Look for Party feature, a new Weapon, and various Bug Fixes.



The Season Five Patch Notes have been amended (see August 25th):https://t.co/yCVROHF5FG pic.twitter.com/iMpGGVKi2V — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) August 25, 2021

“The Reconnaissance Auxiliary Assault Lightweight Machine Gun uses a low fire rate and a reciprocating barrel to mitigate the powerful .338 Norma Mag recoil,” the new gun’s in-game description reads. “Advanced titanium construction keeps the weight manageable.”

Here’s how to grab the RAAL for usage in Warzone.

How to unlock the RAAL MG in Warzone

Here’s the challenge to unlock the RAAL MG:

Get five kills in seven different matches while using LMGs equipped with a Scout Optic.

This is simple enough and can be done pretty quickly inside of Plunder matches in Warzone. You can also do them in multiplayer games of Modern Warfare. And the best part about this is you can back out of games once you get the five kills to re-queue into another one and progress toward the challenge will still count.

Alternatively, if you want to get instant access to the RAAL without having to complete the challenge, you can do so by purchasing The Hollow bundle from the in-game store. For 1,400 CoD Points, the bundle includes the Rook blueprint for the RAAL, a watch, charm, emblem, calling card, and vehicle skin.