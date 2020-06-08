The best M4A1 loadouts in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone

It's still the best AR in the game.

Years down the line when Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is a distant memory, players will immediately think of the M4A1 when reminiscing about the game.

Since launch, the M4 has been a dominant gun and one of the top weapons in the latest CoD title.

The GRAU is strong, but it still doesn’t compare to the M4 when it comes to the overall best guns in the game—especially when it comes down to the selection of assault rifles on offer.

The M4 can be customized in many ways. It’s versatile and can be used for a bunch of different situations, but it’s always a solid pick no matter your playstyle, game type, or situation.

Here’s a few of the best kinds of loadouts you can throw on your M4 to dominate in Modern Warfare or Warzone.

Pro

Muzzle: Compensator

Barrel: Corvus Custom Marksman

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Stock: No Stock

This is a common loadout among pro players. The only difference for some pros seems to be on the barrel between the Corvus Custom Marksman and Stock M16 Grenadier. But at this stage in the game, a player’s barrel choice comes down to personal preference. If you want to rock what the best of the best are playing with when big money is on the line, try this loadout on for size.

Warzone

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Stock M16 Grenadier

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

Rear Grip: Rubberized Grip Tape

If Warzone and battle royale is more your thing, this beast will help you chunk down enemy armor in no time. The extra ammo as well as the range given by the barrel and muzzle combo will help you win those mid-to-long-range engagements.

Quick

Barrel: FSS 11.5″ Commando

Laser: Tac Laser

Stock: No Stock

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

If you’re the type of player who lives in the Kill House 24/7 playlist, this small, compact variant of the M4 will be fun to mess around with. It’s all about fast aim down sight speed and mobility.

Quiet

Barrel: FSS 12.4″ Predator

Stock: FORGE TAC CQS

Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Rear Grip: Granulated Grip Tape

Perk: Sleight of Hand

A different take on a silent, stealthy loadout, this build uses a built-in suppressor. Combine it with the Ghost perk and wreak havoc from the shadows.

Ranged

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Stock M16 Grenadier

Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Rear Grip: Rubberized Grip Tape

This build is for players who like to post up and take down their enemies from a distance—or for the Ground War junkies among us. This M4 is more lethal at longer ranges than most other loadouts.