The best EBR-14 loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone

It took a while, but marksman rifles have found their place in the meta of Call of Duty: Warzone.
The EBR-14 isn’t a traditional sniper rifle, but it can perform like one. It’s designated as a marksman rifle in Modern Warfare and Warzone but it can be equipped with attachments to use in both long-range and close-quarters situations.
It’s a rapid-fire semi-automatic rifle, so you can fire off a lot of rounds in quick succession as opposed to a bolt-action rifle that has a much slower fire rate. This can be used to your advantage.
If you’re looking to change things up and use a different weapon to have some fun in Verdansk, the EBR-14’s versatility is something to look into.
Here are some of the best EBR-14 loadouts in Warzone.
Long-range
Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
Barrel: FORGE TAC Precision 20.0″
Optic: Variable Zoom Scope
Stock: FSS Raider Chassis Pro
Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip
CQC
Barrel: FORGE TAC Precision 22.0″
Laser: Tac Laser
Optic: G.I. Mini Reflex
Stock: FSS Raider Chassis Elite
Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
True sniper
Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
Barrel: FORGE TAC Precision 22.0″
Optic: Sniper Scope
Stock: FTAC Precision Comb
Underbarrel: Operator Foregrip