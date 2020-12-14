The best EBR-14 loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone

It can be fun to use in Verdansk.

It took a while, but marksman rifles have found their place in the meta of Call of Duty: Warzone.

The EBR-14 isn’t a traditional sniper rifle, but it can perform like one. It’s designated as a marksman rifle in Modern Warfare and Warzone but it can be equipped with attachments to use in both long-range and close-quarters situations.

It’s a rapid-fire semi-automatic rifle, so you can fire off a lot of rounds in quick succession as opposed to a bolt-action rifle that has a much slower fire rate. This can be used to your advantage.

If you’re looking to change things up and use a different weapon to have some fun in Verdansk, the EBR-14’s versatility is something to look into.

Here are some of the best EBR-14 loadouts in Warzone.

Long-range

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: FORGE TAC Precision 20.0″

Optic: Variable Zoom Scope

Stock: FSS Raider Chassis Pro

Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

CQC

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: FORGE TAC Precision 22.0″

Laser: Tac Laser

Optic: G.I. Mini Reflex

Stock: FSS Raider Chassis Elite

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

True sniper

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: FORGE TAC Precision 22.0″

Optic: Sniper Scope

Stock: FTAC Precision Comb

Underbarrel: Operator Foregrip