The best Combat Shotgun loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

Players have had their hands on Call of Duty: Vanguard’s weaponry in Warzone for a few weeks now, but the experimentation with different loadouts continues.

While Warzone Pacific’s Caldera is mainly built of open-range areas, like fields, hills, rivers, and mountaintops, occasionally the fight will have to be brought indoors. And that’s where something like Vanguard’s Combat Shotgun can shine.

Warzone has been no stranger to funky shotgun builds in the past since several metas have been dominated by the CQC behemoths. The Combat Shotgun is a solid choice for indoor encounters.

Here’s the best way to equip your Combat Shotgun in Warzone.

Best Combat Shotgun loadout in Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: A5 Smoothbore

A5 Smoothbore Barrel: Sawed Off

Sawed Off Optic: None

None Stock: CGC 3M Adjustable

CGC 3M Adjustable Underbarrel: SMLE Pistol Grip

SMLE Pistol Grip Magazine: 16 Gauge 10 Round Drums

16 Gauge 10 Round Drums Ammunition: Buck and Slug

Buck and Slug Rear Grip: Pine Tar Grip

Pine Tar Grip Perk: Vital

Vital Perk 2: Quick

This setup will help increase the Combat Shotgun’s damage, range, and mobility, making it even more formidable than it already is by default in close-range scenarios.

If you’re not a fan of the Buck and Slug Ammunition attachment, it can be swapped out for Incendiary damage to help add damage-over-time to enemies who escape your sights. But keep in mind that you’ll lose out on the Slug’s range, which is key in this build.

If this Combat Shotgun loadout strikes your fancy, pair it up with something like an STG44, MG42, or Bren in an Overkill class to help cover yourself when it comes to different ranged fights.