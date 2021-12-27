The best Combat Shotgun loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

Players have had their hands on Call of Duty: Vanguard’s weaponry in Warzone for a few weeks now, but the experimentation with different loadouts continues.
While Warzone Pacific’s Caldera is mainly built of open-range areas, like fields, hills, rivers, and mountaintops, occasionally the fight will have to be brought indoors. And that’s where something like Vanguard’s Combat Shotgun can shine.
Warzone has been no stranger to funky shotgun builds in the past since several metas have been dominated by the CQC behemoths. The Combat Shotgun is a solid choice for indoor encounters.
Here’s the best way to equip your Combat Shotgun in Warzone.
Best Combat Shotgun loadout in Warzone
- Muzzle: A5 Smoothbore
- Barrel: Sawed Off
- Optic: None
- Stock: CGC 3M Adjustable
- Underbarrel: SMLE Pistol Grip
- Magazine: 16 Gauge 10 Round Drums
- Ammunition: Buck and Slug
- Rear Grip: Pine Tar Grip
- Perk: Vital
- Perk 2: Quick
This setup will help increase the Combat Shotgun’s damage, range, and mobility, making it even more formidable than it already is by default in close-range scenarios.
If you’re not a fan of the Buck and Slug Ammunition attachment, it can be swapped out for Incendiary damage to help add damage-over-time to enemies who escape your sights. But keep in mind that you’ll lose out on the Slug’s range, which is key in this build.
If this Combat Shotgun loadout strikes your fancy, pair it up with something like an STG44, MG42, or Bren in an Overkill class to help cover yourself when it comes to different ranged fights.