The best C58 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone’s roster of weapons is just plain huge.

The C58 from Black Ops Cold War was the 21st assault rifle to choose from in Warzone, and that was before Vanguard added even more with the Warzone Pacific update. That’s a lot of guns, so it can be difficult to decide which one to choose when it’s time to drop into Caldera or Rebirth Island.

While the C58 might not stand up to some of the better assault rifles in the game, it’s still worth your time to level up and equip with the best attachments to see if it’s something you jive with. Even with the year of Black Ops Cold War behind us, the C58 is still a solid gun in Warzone.

Here’s the best way to equip the C58 in Warzone.

The best C58 loadout in Warzone

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 18.5″ Task Force

18.5″ Task Force Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Ammunition: 45 Rnd Drum

The days of the C58 meta have come and gone, but this set of attachments has withstood the test of time since the gun was added in the summer of 2021.

The C58 gets the standard assault rifle attachment treatment when it comes to Warzone guns, buffing its accuracy, damage, range, and control, while extending the time you can fire it by throwing on the 45 Rnd Drum magazine.

The AR pales in comparison to other dominant guns in the meta. But it’s a decent option to play around with if you’ve become bored with whatever your standard loadout is, and it’s always fun to level up to earn the attachments.