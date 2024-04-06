The best Bruen Mk9 loadout and class setup in MW3

One of the coolest new additions in Modern Warfare 3 can sometimes take little-used weapons and turn them into powerhouses. Aftermarket Parts have changed the game.

The Bruen Mk9 is a returning weapon from Modern Warfare 2019 and the original Warzone, where it was a menace. It isn’t quite as dominant in the new battle royale variant, but a recent Aftermarket Parts addition in MW3 has made it a beast once more.

Here’s our pick for the best Bruen Mk9 loadout in MW3, including one with a new Conversion Kit.

Best Bruen Mk9 loadout and class setup in MW3

The Bruen Mk9 is a big, heavy LMG, but it can be turned into more of a run-and-gun option with a few adjustments in the Gunsmith. This is the preferred method for many, especially considering MW3’s quick movement mechanics.

Best Bruen Mk9 build in MW3 multiplayer

Barrel: FT Ferocity LR Barrel

FT Ferocity LR Barrel Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: No Stock

No Stock Underbarrel: Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip

Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip Magazine: 60 Round Mag

The Bruen Mk9’s slow, cumbersome mobility isn’t a great fit for multiplayer matches, so I prefer to use the 60 Round Mag and No Stock combo to turn it into a weapon that can flourish in MW3’s fast-paced gameplay.

If you’d rather have the base magazine, you can remove it for a Muzzle or Rear Grip attachment to lean into a more traditional LMG gameplay style quite easily. This is still formidable but lends itself better to those who like to play slowly, post up at chokepoints, and out of harm’s way.

Best JAK Shadow Titan Kit loadout in MW3

Aftermarket Parts: JAK Shadow Titan Kit

JAK Shadow Titan Kit Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Lane-56 Stock

Lane-56 Stock Underbarrel: Kimura Seraphic Vertical Grip

Kimura Seraphic Vertical Grip Rear Grip: Stip-40 Grip

This Conversion Kit truly helps the Bruen Mk9 shine. Once you unlock the JAK Shadow Titan Kit, the Bruen becomes a laser beam with quick mobility and handling, making it a serious contender for usage in any sort of multiplayer match.

Best Bruen Mk9 class setup in MW3 multiplayer

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Handgun: Renetti

Renetti Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Field Equipment: Trophy System

Gloves: Assault Gloves

Assault Gloves Boots: Lightweight Boots

Lightweight Boots Gear: Tac Mask or EOD Padding

I like using this standard class setup across most of my MW3 loadouts because it’s balanced for the most base form of gameplay: run around, kill enemies, rinse and repeat.

