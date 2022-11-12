The 5 best killstreaks in Modern Warfare 2

In Call of Duty, accuracy and aggression are two of the most important aspects in a player’s skill set. The better the aim, the more dangerous you can be.

Your proficiency with the weapons in your hands is paramount, but in Modern Warfare 2, there are more tools of war at your disposal that can help turn the tides of any battle. From useful radars to explosive rockets, bulletproof suits of armor, and more, soldiers can send a whole battalion of ordinance to sweep towards victory.

Whether you need some information on the enemy or some covering fire from an armored helicopter, there is a streak for everyone to choose from as you stream onto the battlefield. Here are the five best killstreaks in the game.

Precision Airstrike

If you’re playing on a relatively open map with limited rooftop coverage, the Precision Airstrike can be a great way to snipe out some players who are holding out behind some cover. After marking an area with spotting binoculars, two jets swoop above the map and launch a volley that strikes with terrifying accuracy. With some radar assistance, players can eliminate a group of bogeys, or flush them out into the open for easy pickings.

VTOL

Not only does the VTOL Jet come with a Precision Airstrike of its own, but it also provides a team with a friendly jet that hovers in the sky after it’s called in. The jet then rains down fire on any enemy players that show up in a specific area of the map, and can also follow the player that spawned it in. It serves as great covering fire, and an even better distraction as you get up close and personal with anyone trying to knock it out of the sky.

Chopper Gunner

One of the most feared killstreaks in the game, the Chopper Gunner puts players in the helmet of a soldier manning the cannon of a massive helicopter fitted with a heavy turret and a missile launcher. As the heli swings around the map, enemy players are marked in the camera as the user rips through everything that they can see. This killstreak can easily crush any resistance out in the open, leaving the opponents helpless as your teammates swing through the buildings they’re hiding in.

UAV

The staple of many players’ killstreak kits, the UAV is the bread and butter of any successful player. This streak only needs three kills to activate, but can help takeover a game by giving the location of enemies on the map to the entire squad. Knowing exactly where an enemy is hiding or where a team is spawning can win games, and in today’s modern CoD experience, information is king.

Gunship

Destructive and dominant, the Gunship can take down enemies, vehicles, and killstreaks of all kind, thanks to its incredible firepower. With three kinds of guns to choose from, this flying fortress can blast away any foot soldiers, switch to cannons for hefty targets, and can flip to a laser-guided rocket for jets and Chopper Gunners.