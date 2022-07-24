Sources claim Velly resigned from the CDL following an intoxicated altercation

Call of Duty League host Loviel’ Velly’ Cardwell was in an intoxicated altercation with other broadcast members after the Stage Four Major, which led to him resigning of his own volition, according to Dexerto.

On July 22, the CDL announced that they had accepted Velly’s resignation, which shocked the community who had grown to love the host throughout the year. Velly became one of three main hosts of the CDL after a short stint with the VALORANT Champions Tour and afterward became a fan favorite for his fashion sense and magnetic personality.

CDL Fans were confused when it was announced that Velley was leaving, given the lack of time before Champs, the biggest event of the year, and how well Velly had performed on the desk. Velly was quick to respond on Twitter, saying there was no bad blood between him and the CDL.

“There’s no issue with me and the CDL, just a FYI,” said Velly. “I won’t be attending champs and with that said, my year with the Call of Duty League is done. It’s been a year where I was able to really find myself and I’m really thankful for that. The CoD fam has the best fans.”

According to sources from Dexerto, Velly got into an altercation with other members of the broadcast team after the conclusion of the Stage Four Major. It was said that Velly was intoxicated during the post-tournament celebration, and those pro players, along with other casting team members, had to break up the altercation. Following the event, Velly sent his resignation to the CDL, which was accepted on July 22. There has not been an official replacement for Velly on the CDL desk, with only a few days left before Champs starts on Aug. 4 in Los Angeles, California.