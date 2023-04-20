OpTic Texas start off hot at CDL Major 4 behind Dashy’s dominance

OpTic Texas continued their hot streak today with a 3-1 victory over the Boston Breach in their winners bracket opener at the Call of Duty League’s Major Four.

In the series’ first map, Mercado Las Almas Hardpoint, OpTic continued their outstanding play since bringing Ghosty into the lineup in February. Texas got out to an early lead and played fundamental Call of Duty throughout the map, keeping Boston at bay.

Every time it appeared the Breach had an opening to cut it close, OpTic were there to make the big plays needed. The two longest-tenured members of Texas, Shotzzy and Dashy, were the stars of the show for the Green Wall. The duo combined for 53 kills to just 33 deaths and both held K/Ds over 1.5, leading OpTic to a 250-164 map one victory.

With the series switching gears to Embassy Search and Destroy, a map that OpTic had not played since the season’s second Major back in early February, Boston looked to settle the count. After Dashy picked up a collateral with the sniper in round one to give Texas a 1-0 lead, it was all Boston the rest of the way. Nero had back-to-back rounds with three kills each to take a 4-3 lead that the Breach didn’t relinquish. With a 6-3 win, the series was knotted at one map apiece heading to Breenbergh Hotel Control.

OpTic got off to a fast start, quickly picking up the A point and setting themselves up with two minutes to capture B. Despite Texas’ early life advantage, Boston hunkered down and held on to win their defensive stand. It was a similar affair in round two, where Boston had a massive life lead early on but OpTic held strong to tie the count at 1-1. After the teams traded rounds to send it to round five, Texas was awarded defense in round five and they took full advantage.

Texas were simply dominant and Boston never really got close to the last remaining point, allowing OpTic to take the map 3-2 and the 2-1 lead in the series. The series then went to Hardpoint, with Hotel playing host as the setting yet again. After the first set of rotations, Boston held a decent lead heading into the map’s second hill. While they had the setup, OpTic made a clean break to take control of the hill. From that moment, it was like a flip was switched for Texas. They started winning every big gun fight and ran away with the map, winning by a count of 250-191.

Dashy was his usual brilliant self, dropping 96 kills to just 64 deaths, giving him a 1.5 K/D in the series while dealing the most damage in the entire lobby. In a series where OpTic’s SMG players were not playing like the best players in the world, Dashy’s ability to get timely kills was a major reason Texas were able to close the series in four maps.

With the win, OpTic advance to Saturday, April 22, where they will match up with the New York Subliners at 3:30pm CT with a chance to advance to the winners bracket finals with a win. OpTic took down the Subliners by a count of 3-1 in the Major Four qualifiers earlier this month.