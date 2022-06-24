Only three weeks of qualifying matches remain before the fourth and final Major of the 2022 Call of Duty League season, which will serve as the last chance for teams to earn CDL Points and punch their proverbial tickets to the tournament commonly known as CoD Champs.

Eight of the league’s 12 teams will qualify for the event, but with a congested standings table, it’s unclear who exactly will stay out of the bottom four by the end of the regular season. And as the 2022 CDL Championship approaches, many teams have decided to make changes to their rosters in hopes of qualifying for the end-of-season event.

Schedule for week one of Major Four online qualifiers. | Image via Call of Duty League

The last-place Paris Legion, who are almost mathematically eliminated from playoff contention already, have replaced veteran John with 18-year-old rookie Johnny. Another current bottom-four team, the Florida Mutineers, opted to shake up its lineup by replacing Vivid and Davpadie with former Minnesota RØKKR starter MajorManiak and Challengers player 2ReaL. Vivid remains a starter in the CDL, though, since he will replace rookie Capsidal in the Boston Breach’s roster.

The Los Angeles Guerrillas, one of three teams to win a Major this season, also made a two-part move ahead of the qualifiers. Asim and Gunless have been replaced by Spart and former New York Subliners player Neptune. Spart previously proved to be a valuable part of LAG’s Major Two championship run as a substitute for Gunless, although the team sent him back to the bench after a tough stretch to begin Major Three qualifiers and Gunless successfully recovering from an illness.

The London Royal Ravens are also reverting back to a former starter. Gismo returns to the Ravens’ starting lineup in place of Harry, who had replaced Gismo at the beginning of May.

New and old rosters alike will play five online qualifying matches over the next three weeks. With each win, teams earn 10 CDL Points, which seem more valuable than ever with the teams between fourth and 10th place being separated by just 40 points.

After all qualifying matches have been played, the top eight teams in the qualifier standings will qualify for the winners bracket of the fourth Major. The bottom four teams will begin the double-elimination tournament in the losers bracket.

Here are the results from the 2022 Call of Duty League’s Major Four online qualifier matches, updated with the most recent match on top.

Friday, June 24

Florida Mutineers vs. New York Subliners

Florida lead 1-0

Tuscan Hardpoint: 250-246 Florida

This article will be updated until the Major Four online qualifiers end on July 10.