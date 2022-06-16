Spart, Neptune replace Gunless, Asim in Los Angeles Guerrillas’ roster ahead of 2022 Call of Duty League Major 4 online qualifiers

The Los Angeles Guerrillas made a couple of roster moves today in a last-ditch effort to ensure that the Call of Duty League team will qualify for the postseason.

The Guerrillas signed Neptune and reinserted Spart into its starting lineup, sending Gunless and Asim to the bench. LAG’s roster heading into the CDL Major Four online qualifiers will feature SlasheR, Huke, Spart, and Neptune.

Meet the new-look Los Angeles Guerrillas for Major 4.@NNeptuunE and @itsSpart are set to join our starting roster as we battle towards #CDL2022 Champs.#LightsOut pic.twitter.com/d1kAhcw2ON — Los Angeles Guerrillas (@LAGuerrillas) June 16, 2022

The Guerrillas have had a roller coaster of a season this year. They started the year with a last-place finish at Major One before making a historic losers bracket run to the title at Major Two with Spart in the lineup. LAG suffered another last-place finish at Major Three earlier this month despite Gunless’ return to competing after battling health issues throughout the year, setting the stage for today’s roster changes.

Neptune has also had an up-and-down season, being a part of multiple roster changes for the New York Subliners earlier this year. He most recently won the Challengers Toronto Open tournament this month, competing alongside MajorManiak, Brack, and 2ReaL. Spart competed at that same event with Clayster, FeLo, and oJohnny and earned a top-six placing.

The Guerrillas are in seventh place in the 2022 regular season standings with 125 CDL Points. The L.A. Thieves are right behind them in eighth with 120 CDL Points, while the Minnesota RØKKR are in ninth at 110. Only the top eight teams in terms of CDL Points will qualify for the end-of-season playoffs, more commonly known as CoD Champs. That means LAG’s new roster will need to put up a strong performance in the upcoming online qualifiers and Major Four itself if they want to guarantee a spot in the postseason.

Neptune will make his debut for the Guerrillas when they take on the Toronto Ultra in their first online qualifier match for Major Four on Friday, June 24.