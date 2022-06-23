2ReaL added to Florida Mutineers’ lineup ahead of 2022 Call of Duty League Major 4

The Florida Mutineers made yet another roster change today by bringing in Brendan “2ReaL” Stockdale, the Call of Duty League team announced.

2ReaL will be making his Call of Duty League debut on the Mutineers after having played through different Challengers leagues throughout the last three years. While 2ReaL’s previous performances in Challengers didn’t land him a starting spot, his recent performances in Vanguard have proven that he is a top contender in the game. Between WhateverItTakes and Shady Kings, he’s placed second at the last four Challengers events and most recently won the Toronto Open.

A rookie that has proven himself in trials.



Please welcome @MG2ReaL to our crew as we head into Major 4 qualifiers. #FearTheDeep pic.twitter.com/v2ipsjOGKJ — Mutineers (@Mutineers) June 23, 2022

Shady Kings took over the Toronto Major Challengers scene and had previously come close to winning North America Cups No. 10 and 11. Another Shady Kings and WhateverItTakes member, Michael “MajorManiak” Szymaniak, also recently signed with the Florida Mutineers. MajorManiak has been teaming alongside 2ReaL for the last few weeks and they’ll now be taking their explosive duo capabilities to the Mutineers, who are looking to secure their spot in the end-of-season playoffs. Unlike 2ReaL, MajorManiak has been around the Call of Duty League scene for a while and was recently benched from the Minnesota RØKKR before transferring to Florida. 2ReaL and MajorManiak will be teaming with Skyz and Owakening.

Florida currently have 110 CDL Points alongside the Minnesota RØKKR and are below the cut-off for CoD Champs 2022. Florida will need to have a solid Major Four performance to pass teams like the Boston Breach, Los Angeles Thieves, and Los Angeles Guerrillas if they want to have their tickets for Champs booked.

2ReaL will make his CDL debut when the Mutineers take on the New York Subliners in an online qualifier match tomorrow, June 24.