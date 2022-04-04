A new Call of Duty team has been crowned CDL Major champions after the Los Angeles Guerrillas steamroll Atlanta FaZe in at the Stage 2 Major to complete their ‘Miracle in Minnesota’—an unlikely 29-map run through the event’s lower bracket.

For the first time in the history of the organization, the Los Angeles Guerrillas punched their ticket to a grand final after defeating the Florida Mutineers and Boston Breach in back-to-back game fives. While the Guerrillas came into the finals hot off of two matches, Atlanta FaZe spent a majority of the day waiting for their opponents after defeating the Boston Breach to earn their spot in the final.

It was LA’s seventh series after dropping to the first round of the loser’s bracket at the Mystic Lake Event Center all the way back on Friday evening.

Despite being cold, Atlanta came out strong with a 250-135 win on Gavatu Hardpoint to start the best of nine series. That momentum did not last long, however, as the Guerrillas took Bocage Search and Destroy 6-4 and then Gavatu Control in overtime, 3-2.

With the lead in the series, the Guerrillas did not let up on the gas and pushed FaZe to their limits on Tuscan Hardpoint, 250-227. The only thing standing between LA and their first-ever Major win was two more map victories. On the opposite end, Atlanta had to focus up to their best to bring this series back. Especially after they were able to take the first Hardpoint in a dominant fashion.

However, with a 6-1 win over FaZe on Desert Siege Search and Destroy, the Guerrillas not only got to match point in the series but also broke the record for most wins at nine. This record was previously held by FaZe.

All that stood between Guerrillas and their first-ever chip was one Control map on Tuscan, a mode that Los Angeles had been hot on throughout Sunday. Unfortunately, Atlanta chose to turn things around at the right time and took one more map to bring the score 2-4.

To win the series Guerrillas defeated Atlanta FaZe on the seventh map of the series, Berlin Search and Destroy, 6-4. They now are the second team to win a Major in Vanguard.