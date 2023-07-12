One of the most hated maps in CoD history gets a major change 9 months after launch

Ever since Modern Warfare 2 launched last October, one map has garnered the wrath of almost every player who has hopped onto multiplayer: Santa Seña Border Crossing.

This location has been touted as one of the worst maps in the game’s history. But in today’s season four reloaded update, Activision might have made a change that could make the location a bit more bearable. In a new map adjustment, the developers have disabled vehicle explosions on Santa Seña Border Crossing, so they no longer kill players who are weaving in between the droves of vehicles stuck in traffic.

The definition of chaos, on one map. Image via Activision

This change is pretty significant since players have constantly complained about how unbalanced and chaotic the map can be due to the random explosions they must deal with in the center of the map, at the beginning and throughout the duration of a match.

Previously, for example, players could simply toss grenades toward the general vicinity of their enemies, and more often than not, they’d cause a car to explode and catch some stray kills in the process. By disabling car explosions now, players can stay in the middle of the map without worrying about grenades and rocket launchers creating a chain reaction of explosions.

This doesn’t, however, fix the other glaring issues with the map, including its overall narrow build and lack of sight lines due to the number of cars, trucks, and RVs blocking the way. There are simply too many obstacles, which leads to utter chaos in almost every game mode.

The lack of car explosions should help lessen the disorder, though, and could shift public opinion into the green by a little bit.

