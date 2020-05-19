Hardhat and Aisle 9 are now available to download.

Infinity Ward is upping the ante with Call of Duty’s latest patch.

Modern Warfare and Warzone’s Patch 1.21 is a whopping 20.2 GB on PS4, 31 GB on Xbox One, and 30 GB on PC.

For Modern Warfare players, the patch includes a rehashed version of Hardhat, a new Gunfight map called Aisle 9, and modified special operations.

But Warzone players also have plenty in store. A new feature called an Armor Box has been added to the game and the Gulag has received extensive changes.

Here are the full notes and updates for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Patch 1.21

What’s new

Call of Duty Endowment “Fearless” Pack is now available.

New Gunfight map, Aisle 9.

New multiplayer map, Hardhat.

Modified Special Operations. Replay existing Operations with a twist. Some enemies may charge more frequently or maybe they can only be taken down with headshots. Check out new Modified Special Operations and earn new rewards each week.

Playlist update

Modern Warfare

Realism Moshpit with NVG

Reinfected Ground War

Core Ground War

Blueprint Gunfight

Aisle 9 Face Off Moshpit

Hard Hat 24/7

Warzone

BR Solos

BR Trios

BR Quads

Blood Money Quads

Armor Box (available via loot on the ground and purchasable at Buy Stations): Resupply the entire team’s armor

Added Most Wanted contracts back (in addition to the other 3 contracts, none have been removed)

Loot Update

Added the new SKS (legendary only)

Updated five new Blueprints: AX-50 – Epic Kilo 141 – Legendary FAL – Epic MP7 – Legendary AUG – Epic

Gulag Loadouts – the Gulag will now randomly choose from six ARs and four SMGs. All automatic, no burst or single fire guns included Kilo 141 M4 AK-47 M13 SCAR RAM-7 MP5 AUG P90 Striker 45



General fixes

Infected and Gun Game now feature playlist text to reinforce that KDR and win loss are not affected.

Blueprint variants of Gun Game and Gunfight can now be enabled in custom match advanced options for their respective modes.

Added the fire throwing knife to restricted equipment for CDL.

Fix for the ‘Splash Guard’ shotgun weapon camo not applying properly to the weapon.

Fixed a bug where on occasion, your selected Operator would not appear in the squad walk.

Added a ‘Hold to Use’ option that allows you to choose between a hold or a press for the interaction button on keyboard and mouse.

Adjusted the Monitor Distance Coefficient slider option to maximum value from 2.00 to 5.00.

Out of map exploit fixes across various maps.

Fixed a bug where players could take the ATV out of the map on Aniyah Palace.

Fix for an XP exploit in Hardpoint.

Fix for the ‘Time to Reap’ watch not displaying the time.

Fix for the ‘Blue Skies’ watch appearing backward when worn.

Fix for some players spawning facing a wall while playing FFA on Talsik Backlot.

Demolition: Added VO to alert the defending team a bomb site was destroyed.

One in the Chamber: This mode is now available in custom games.

Regular Infected playlist now has random care package drops.

Gun Game Reloaded is now in the Quick Play filter.

Gunfight: Fire throwing knife is now available in OSP mode. Fixes to the Snapshot grenade so it functions as intended in OSP mode.

Reinfected Ground War: Removed IAV and Counter UAV. Added a hint to tutorialize how to skydive in this mode. Do not show death icon when a player uses Field Upgrade Tac Insert to skydive. Deaths from Field Upgrade Tac Insert (skydive) no longer count as deaths on the scoreboard. Kills & Deaths do not count against your lifetime records in this mode, this is purely to reflect the accurate KDR on the scoreboard. Lower Juggernaut health in this mode only. No longer give killstreak points on kills if the player is in your party. Significantly lowered damage from killstreaks if the player called out the killstreak and then moved to the infected team. Added ATV visibility on the map to avoid players hiding while riding the ATV.



Challenges/missions

Fix for Rodion’s Season 3, Objective 3 Mission from not tracking properly (“Purchase the Armor Bundle in Warzone 2 times while using Rodion as your Allegiance Operator”)

Fix for the “Use the Dead Silence Field Upgrade in 3 different matches” not tracking properly

Weapons

Renetti: Reduced the max ammo reserve. MK3 Burst Mod – Significant hip spread increase. MK3 Burst Mod – Small decrease to damage. Reduced damage when Akimbo and MK3 Burst Mod are both equipped.

FAL: Decrease to ADS time.

SCAR: Decrease to ADS time.

LMGS: Lowered ammo count for reload warning on belt fed LMGs.

Reduced penalty for holding breath too long with sniper scopes.

Fix for the level 34 unlock of the Renetti showing the Merc Foregrip.

VLK Rogue Increased rate of fire. Increased close damage range for 12 gauge. Increased damage range to 6” Revolt barrel.

Holger 26 Increased move speed Improved ADS time Slight recoil reduction Attachments: FTAC 8.98” Spitfire Barrel: Improved ADS time Faster movement Reduced hip spread XRK Ultralight Barrel: Improved ads time 30 Round Magazine: Reduced sprint out time Improved ADS time Faster movement Improved hip spread profile Not Stock: Increased sprint out time Faster movement Reduced hip spread Improved ADS time Stippled Grip Improved ADS time



Warzone

Fix for a bug where a player could become immune to the gas if they were bought back as the final circle was closing.

Fix for a rare bug that left a player in the Gulag until the end of the match.

PC: Fixed an issue where the gas mask overlay could remain on screen after leaving the gas and entering a vehicle.

Removed the option to “Squad Fill” while in BR Solo.

Fix for voice chat sometimes cutting out during a match.

Reduced the RPG kill radius for players with full armor.

Final circle now moves (BR).

The Most Wanted contract has had the time reduced from five minutes to three minutes.

Replaced Shield Turret with Armor Box at Buy Stations (Shield Turret is still in loot).

Special operations

When players are respawned via the plane their weapons will now start with at least one full magazine each, to fix getting into situations where you could respawn without any ammo.

Operation Headhunter – Fix for the players keeping the Gunship munition if the team wipes during the tank assault section.

Operation Brimstone – Fix for the Extraction Crate appearing to be already open if the team had wiped and restarted earlier in the match.

Special operations: survival