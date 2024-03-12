Category:
CoD

Nadeshot ‘begs’ for—and receives—recognition on MW3 Ranked Play leaderboard

Nadeshot gets recognized in MW3 Ranked Play.
Image of Ryan Lemay
Ryan Lemay
|
Published: Mar 12, 2024 03:38 pm
Nadeshot gestures to the camera
Image via Nadeshot

After returning to full-time streaming and climbing the Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play ladder, Treyarch made an exception for Nadeshot on the Top 250 leaderboard.

Recommended Videos

On March 7, Nadeshot leaned on his ownership of the 100 Thieves Call of Duty League team and attempted to get a player card banner in MW3 Ranked Play. “What does a guy gotta do to get a LA THIEVES ‘Owner’ player card banner on the T250 leaderboard,” Nadeshot asked. “I’m on my hands and knees begging.”

Two MW3 Ranked Play operators.
Nadeshot gets his player card in MW3 Ranked Play. Image via Activision

A few days later, on March 12, Treyarch associate design director Lawrence Metten granted Nade’s wish by adding a customized player card banner with Nadeshot’s face, the LA Thieves logo, and a Founder label under his role.

It’s certainly easier when you’re a former professional CoD player, but earning a spot in the Ranked Play Top 250 leaderboard is no small feat. As the name suggests, the leaderboard only features the best players in the mode after they completed a grueling process of progressing through seven different skill divisions.

MW3 features a live Top 250 leaderboard players can view in the menus. Any CDL pro who earns a spot receives a player card with their face and team on it. Treyarch made an exception for Nadeshot, and the 100 Thieves founder couldn’t believe it when his plea actually worked.

“Maybe being an owner of an esports team isn’t so bad,” Nade said.

As long as Nadeshot holds on to his place, players can see the personalized player card in their own game.

Author
Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.