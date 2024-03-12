Nadeshot ‘begs’ for—and receives—recognition on MW3 Ranked Play leaderboard

After returning to full-time streaming and climbing the Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play ladder, Treyarch made an exception for Nadeshot on the Top 250 leaderboard.

On March 7, Nadeshot leaned on his ownership of the 100 Thieves Call of Duty League team and attempted to get a player card banner in MW3 Ranked Play. “What does a guy gotta do to get a LA THIEVES ‘Owner’ player card banner on the T250 leaderboard,” Nadeshot asked. “I’m on my hands and knees begging.”

Nadeshot gets his player card in MW3 Ranked Play. Image via Activision

A few days later, on March 12, Treyarch associate design director Lawrence Metten granted Nade’s wish by adding a customized player card banner with Nadeshot’s face, the LA Thieves logo, and a Founder label under his role.

It’s certainly easier when you’re a former professional CoD player, but earning a spot in the Ranked Play Top 250 leaderboard is no small feat. As the name suggests, the leaderboard only features the best players in the mode after they completed a grueling process of progressing through seven different skill divisions.

MW3 features a live Top 250 leaderboard players can view in the menus. Any CDL pro who earns a spot receives a player card with their face and team on it. Treyarch made an exception for Nadeshot, and the 100 Thieves founder couldn’t believe it when his plea actually worked.

Nadeshot's reaction to getting his own picture in the top 250 ranked leaderboards! pic.twitter.com/tr2wyTLT7h — SpawnUp⬆️(CDL Clips) (@SpawnUpgg) March 12, 2024

“Maybe being an owner of an esports team isn’t so bad,” Nade said.

As long as Nadeshot holds on to his place, players can see the personalized player card in their own game.