MW3 won’t bring back classic CoD Prestige system despite fan pleas

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has had a pretty smooth launch, all things considered. But one aspect of the game has been widely criticized: the Prestige system. And while many fans are clamoring for a change, Sledgehammer Games isn’t going to be the CoD developer to do it.

Sledgehammer’s Greg Reisdorf and Adam Iscove spoke about the Prestige topic today on Repullze’s livestream, and they confirmed players will have to wait to rank up beyond level 55 in multiplayer until season one, continuing the unpopular seasonal prestige progression system. Once season one arrives, players should be able to level up through several Prestiges before reaching the new max rank until season two’s launch. Reisdorf said Prestiging in MW3 will be “pretty much how it worked last year” in MW2.

Capping multiplayer ranks per season does not seem to be Sledgehammer’s preferred method, according to Reisdorf and Iscove’s reactions on Repullze’s stream, but it will remain regardless. The responses from fans have also painted a clear picture of how fans feel about the news.

CoD having a level cap and Prestige mode at launch is criminal.



Racing to Prestige at launch was the best times. — MW2 OG (@TheMW2Ghost) November 17, 2023

Sledgehammer just confirmed the same leveling system from MWII (Seasonal Prestige) will return in MWIII…



NOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/mSWFeETINN — ItzPerka (@ItzPerka) November 17, 2023

Although fans have expressed their feelings on the Prestige system, it says quite a bit about how smooth of a launch it has been for Modern Warfare 3 that one of the biggest gripes is this. (I’ll knock on some wood real quick to prevent the jinx I’ve just put on it.)

In addition to Prestiges, the devs touched on the upcoming Meat map, the snaking mechanic, a stamina bar coming to MW3’s HUD, and bunny hopping potentially making a return at some point this year. MW3 season one does not have an exact release date yet beyond “early December.”