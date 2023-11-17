MW3 still has an oversight players have been calling out since MW2

Modern Warfare 3 is supposed to be a new title in the Call of Duty franchise, but with players running into flaws inherited from its immediate predecessor, it’s just hard not to call it a DLC or a repackaged version of MW2.

In a Reddit post dated Nov. 16, a player named u/random-stud called out Activision and Sledgehammer Games for failing to pay attention to a blaring MW3 “bug,” preventing players from receiving XP for destroying an Overwatch Helo.

What’s weird is that the same bug was present in MW2, so players have been trying to draw the devs’ attention to it for a year now. “They ported this bug over,” random-stud wrote in their post, attracting a bunch of frustrated CoD players who were clearly expecting better from Activision with MW3.

“They never ported the bug over since mw2 and mw3 are the same game,” one player wrote. “It’s like overwatch but with an 2!” Unsurprisingly, I found similar sentiments regarding MW3 throughout the thread.

It’s worth noting that destroying the Overwatch Helo gets you a scrap assist, as pointed out by multiple players in the thread, but no one is content with just an assist and minimal XP for destroying a powerful Killstreak.

Besides this, the bugged EOD Padding perk also received multiple mentions. For those wondering, the perk doesn’t seem to work against certain grenades, leading to players receiving 100 percent of the damage. This bug isn’t inherited, but it sure shows the sad state of MW3 at the moment. Unfortunately, it doesn’t end here.

Players have also been reporting performance hiccups, including rampant packet loss, which has also been a problem in MW2 a while back, and other bugs affecting crucial mechanics.

Considering that MW3 is a fairly recent release, the devs should be working on fixing such typical launch issues, but the community doesn’t seem very hopeful—especially because it feels like “just a port.”