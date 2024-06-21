MW3 Season 4 Reloaded early patch notes: New map, new shotgun, and more

Too hot outside? Stay in the air conditioning and go wild in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s Season Four Reloaded update.

With new content coming to MW3 multiplayer, fans of CoD have plenty to log in for as an excuse to stay out of the hot summer heat and enjoy the heated online combat instead, including a new weapon and new maps to fight on.

MW3 Season 4 Reloaded patch notes

Fun out of the sun. Image via Sledgehammer Games

Read on below for the patch notes for MW3’s Season Four Reloaded update, adding content to multiplayer and more.

Weapon balancing changes

Each large CoD update comes with weapon balancing to buff bad guns and nerf ones that are a bit overpowered, and Season Four Reloaded continues that trend with changes to several weapons in the game.

Two new maps

Eww. Image via Activision

One new map and one map variant join the pool in Season Four Reloaded.

Das Gross is a really disgusting-looking version of Das Haus for the Vortex event and playlist, while Incline is the new six-vs-six map in the update. It’s a mid-sized map based in an isolated research outpost in the mountains of Urzikstan, which is Warzone’s battle royale map and the MWZ map, too.

Two new weapons

Sledgehammer. Get it? Image via Activision

Celebrate the return of the SPAS-12, now known as the Reclaimer 18, as the newest gun added to MW3. It can be unlocked as part of a challenge sector in the season pass, along with the Sledgehammer melee weapon.

New game modes

BOOM, headshot! Image via Activision

The second half of season four will add two new game modes, including Havoc and Headshots Only.

Havoc is a Team Deathmatch variant that adds random modifiers such as low gravity mode, third-person mode, Gun Game-like weapon swaps, and more. Headshots Only is all in the title: You can only kill the enemy by shooting them in the head.

New Aftermarket Parts

There are still a few more Aftermarket Parts left to be added in season four. In the second half of the season, Conversion Kits for the KV Inhibitor and Basilisk handgun are both up for grabs, along with more weekly challenges.

New events

Several events will also take place in the second half of season four, offering free unlocks for all players. These events include ones named Altered Strain, Vortex: Death’s Lair, and Vacation Squad.

