A new update is now available for download in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, and it’s got an interesting change to a new Aftermarket Part.

The JAK Thumper-656 Conversion Kit for the RGL-80 grenade launcher was released just a few weeks ago and a new buff may have brought it into the fold as a weapon worth using. Previously, its new ammunition attachments were underwhelming, with many calling the part bad or not worth using at all.

While today’s update is light on content as Season Four Reloaded was just released last week, it focuses on fixing some pesky bugs while also helping the RGL-80’s new kit to perform a bit better than it has been since it launched in June.

Here’s everything that changed in today’s update for CoD: MW3 and Warzone.

MW3 patch notes today: July 2

Worth using now? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Today’s patch brought a good buff to the JAK Thumper-656’s 40mm Slug Ammunition, which basically turns it into a shotgun in your back pocket as a secondary weapon.

The attachment has had its minimum damage increased by a whopping 58 percent, up to 150 from 95, in an effort to make it stronger. Another minor change, which fixes a bug that was causing it to do unintended explosive damage, is also a buff because the commonly used EOD Padding perk was negating incoming damage.

Elsewhere, the patch is filled with a number of bug fixes, including changes for the JAK Requiem Conversion Kit, JAK Scimitar Kit, JAK Jawbreaker Conversion Kit, FJX Imperium, and multiple MW2 handguns.

Finally, the update tackled and fixed some progression-related problems. Underbarrel launchers will now count toward double kills with grenades, the double kill camo challenge for the Reclaimer 18 will now track better, and more.

To see the full list of patch notes for today’s update while waiting for the new season to begin in just a few weeks, visit the CoD website.

