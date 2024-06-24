How to unlock the Reclaimer 18 in MW3 and Warzone

Modern Warfare 3’s Season Four Reloaded update adds two new weapons, and one of them is a popular choice that’s returning to wreak havoc online.

MW3 has no shortage of shotguns to use in multiplayer or Warzone, but its latest is one that longtime Call of Duty players will have fun memories of. It’s a blast from the past that you can use to blast your enemies in multiplayer, Warzone, or even MW3 Zombies mode.

Here’s everything to know about the newest weapon in MW3, the Reclaimer 18, and how to get it.

What is the Reclaimer 18 in MW3 and Warzone?

Get ready to party like it’s 2009. Image via Activision

The Reclaimer 18 is a new shotgun in MW3’s Season Four Reloaded update. It’s a gun that will be familiar to many and could become a favorite in battle royale or multiplayer.

“Veteran Call of Duty players may know this heavy-hitting, legendary 12-gauge shotgun by another name, and at mid-season you’ll be able to empower your arsenal with this classic slide-action shotgun that packs a rapid and powerful punch,” Activision said. “Last seen in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, this new reimagined variant offers a base of eight semi-automatic rounds with 16 in reserve.”

If the Reclaimer 18 looks and sounds familiar to you, it’s because it’s an updated version of the classic SPAS-12 shotgun, which players used to wreak havoc in previous CoD games like Black Ops Cold War and the original MW2 in 2009.

The new shotgun has 15 levels of progression, so there are some new attachments to unlock throughout it. Pop a double XP token once you have it and you can earn them quite quickly.

How to get the Reclaimer 18 in MW3 and Warzone

The Reclaimer 18 can be unlocked by finishing the challenges found within the previously classified battle pass sector in the season four battle pass. The sector can be found between sectors one, nine, 10, and 11.

The challenges will go live with the Season Four Reloaded update on June 26, so check back here after the update is available to see how to unlock the new shotgun in CoD.

This article will be updated with more information when it becomes available.

