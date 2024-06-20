When is MW3 Season 4 Reloaded?

While a new Call of Duty lurks in the distance, Modern Warfare 3 still has several updates to go before Black Ops 6 launches in October.

The next update is coming real soon. Season Four Reloaded is set to add new content to all of MW3‘s modes, including a new weapon, a new multiplayer map, and new content for both Zombies and Warzone.

Here’s everything we know about Season Four Reloaded in MW3, MWZ, and Warzone.

MW3 Season 4 Reloaded release date

Season Four Reloaded in MW3 and Warzone begins on Wednesday, June 26 at 11am CT, Activision confirmed. The announcement was made on June 20, teasing an all-new rift coming to MW3’s Zombies mode along with the update.

What’s new in MW3 Season 4 Reloaded?

Here’s what’s coming overhead. Image via Activision

New weapons – Reclaimer 18 and Sledgehammer

Look familiar? Image via Activision

The SPAS-12 shotgun returns in MW3 season four under a new name, Reclaimer 18. Along with the Sledgehammer, it marks two new weapons for players to use.

“Veteran Call of Duty players may know this heavy-hitting, legendary 12-gauge shotgun by another name, and at mid-season you’ll be able to empower your arsenal with this classic slide-action shotgun that packs a rapid and powerful punch,” Activision said. “Last seen in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, this new reimagined variant offers a base of eight semi-automatic rounds with 16 in reserve.”

New maps – Incline and Das Gross

Bring your snow gear. Image via Activision

One new six-vs-six map called Incline and a variant of Das Haus are coming with the midseason update to refresh the map pool yet again.

“Deploy to an isolated research outpost in the mountains of Urzikstan on this mid-sized snow map based in and around the main transport facility,” Activision said. “Climb up on the red container or the low roof along the top path to get over your enemies and use objects places around the main facility to climb up into the building.”

The Das Haus variant, Das Gross, will be used in an upcoming Vortex playlist.

New modes

Two new modes, Havoc and Headshots Only, are being added in the midseason update. Havoc is a Team Deathmatch mode that has random modifiers that pop up throughout the match, including a switch to third person, getting a random gun every time you earn a kill, low gravity mode, and more.

New Aftermarket Parts

New Conversion Kits are coming in the second half of season four, including ones for the KV Inhibitor, Basilisk, and more.

MWZ – Unstable Rift

Bring your squad and lots of firepower. Image via Activision

A new Rift is coming to Urzikstan, where MWZ players can enter and return to the Rift to fight “a large horde of zombies and other grotesque horrors” in an addition that looks similar to previous round-based Zombies experiences.

Warzone – New content

I wanna run away, never say goodbye. Image via Activision

Warzone is admittedly light on content in this update. Season Four Reloaded adds special weapons that can be found as ground loot in hot zones or bunkers, and a new public event called Runaway Train where the endgame circle could appear on a train that’s on the move.

