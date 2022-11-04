A new update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 went live last night, potentially ushering in some big-time changes to the successful FPS from Activision.

MW2 is off to a raucous start as the fastest-selling Call of Duty game in history, but it has its fair share of issues. It’s now one week after launch and players are getting frustrated with bugs, issues with progression, crashing problems, and a slow and confusing UI.

The attachment tuning feature has just been reenabled. More details about this update in tomorrow’s blog post 🫡 — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) November 4, 2022

For some reason, the update is 50 GB on Xbox consoles, and way more manageable on PS5 and PC at less than one GB. Xbox players and gamers in general are likely looking for an explanation as to why the download is so distinctly different.

Additionally, the potential for changes to things like weapons and attachments, an explanation on maps that are missing from the game, and a tease at future content are all things that CoD players have been looking forward to.

Here’s what you have to know about the MW2 update that went live last evening.

Modern Warfare 2 update 1.08 patch notes

Image via Activision

When players were met with the update in the late night hours of Nov. 3 and early morning of Nov. 4, they were left wondering just what has been changed in the game that has truly needed some big-time fixes since launch one week ago.

At time of writing, Infinity Ward has not yet posted the patch notes for the 1.08 update. The developer has promised a blog post detailing just what has happened in the patch, so it should be coming online sometime during the day on Nov. 4.

Many players likely hope there will be an explanation as to why the download was so much larger on Xbox, too. Gamers with download limits everywhere will find a hard time playing the game if the downloads are consistently so big.

Stay tuned and return back here for more information once the patch notes have been revealed.