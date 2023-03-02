While each Call of Duty title is generally released in great shape, with stunning graphics and smooth gameplay, it’s not uncommon for players to encounter bugs and glitches that can hinder their experience.

Developers often release patches and updates to iron out these errors and improve the overall quality of the game, and the March 2 update is one such case. Today’s patch containing various bug fixes and overall improvements to certain aspects of the game just went live.

In the size department, it’s understandably a smaller patch as it isn’t packed with new and heavy content like seasonal updates. While some of these bugs may have gone unnoticed for some players, there were a couple that affected the majority of the player base, like the recent player list becoming unresponsive.

🚩 A small update has just gone live. You can track changes in our Patch Notes blog here: https://t.co/W89IlMvIcP — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) March 2, 2023

Here are the March 2 patch notes for MW2 and Warzone 2’s latest update.

Bug fixes

Social

Fixed an issue causing the Recent Players list to appear non-responsive after using search.

Maps

Fixed various geo/collision issues in Ashika Island.

Enemy Combatants

Fixed an issue where AI combatants were not being damaged by the gas.

Battle Pass

Improved quick equip options in the Battle Pass.

Improved general navigation and usability in the Battle Pass.

Warzone 2 changes

General

Fixed an issue impacting visibility of Contract icons on the Tac Map.

Battle Royale

Fixed an issue preventing Players from redeploying if they are in Last Stand when Resurgence timer is disabled.

DMZ

Fixed an issue with the “Death From Above” Mission not tracking properly with teammates.

Warzone 2 updates

Battle Royale

Improved visibility to Data Heist Contract objectives on Ashika Island.

Reduced scale of AI combatant reinforcements during Data Heist Contract on Ashika Island.

DMZ