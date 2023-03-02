While each Call of Duty title is generally released in great shape, with stunning graphics and smooth gameplay, it’s not uncommon for players to encounter bugs and glitches that can hinder their experience.
Developers often release patches and updates to iron out these errors and improve the overall quality of the game, and the March 2 update is one such case. Today’s patch containing various bug fixes and overall improvements to certain aspects of the game just went live.
In the size department, it’s understandably a smaller patch as it isn’t packed with new and heavy content like seasonal updates. While some of these bugs may have gone unnoticed for some players, there were a couple that affected the majority of the player base, like the recent player list becoming unresponsive.
Here are the March 2 patch notes for MW2 and Warzone 2’s latest update.
Bug fixes
Social
- Fixed an issue causing the Recent Players list to appear non-responsive after using search.
Maps
- Fixed various geo/collision issues in Ashika Island.
Enemy Combatants
- Fixed an issue where AI combatants were not being damaged by the gas.
Battle Pass
- Improved quick equip options in the Battle Pass.
- Improved general navigation and usability in the Battle Pass.
Warzone 2 changes
General
- Fixed an issue impacting visibility of Contract icons on the Tac Map.
Battle Royale
- Fixed an issue preventing Players from redeploying if they are in Last Stand when Resurgence timer is disabled.
DMZ
- Fixed an issue with the “Death From Above” Mission not tracking properly with teammates.
Warzone 2 updates
Battle Royale
- Improved visibility to Data Heist Contract objectives on Ashika Island.
- Reduced scale of AI combatant reinforcements during Data Heist Contract on Ashika Island.
DMZ
- Various performance improvements to DMZ on Ashika Island.
- Fixed an exploit allowing Players to retain Loadouts between DMZ matches.
- Fixed an exploit allowing duplication of teammate Dog Tags.
- Introduced some moderate changes to AI combatant damage that reduce lethality across Al Mazrah and Ashika Island in DMZ.