Call of Duty players met with an update of around 300MB today were left confused as to what it entailed, but the patch notes have now been released a couple hours after the download went live.

The Modern Warfare 2 update is a small one, focusing mainly on crashing and bug fixes. Season two was scheduled to go live this week but was delayed two weeks to focus on issues just like these.

We've just released an update for #ModernWarfare2 and #Warzone2 that includes several bug fixes and improvements. Read our patch notes here ➡️https://t.co/S3ILYEJs25 — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) January 30, 2023

New content is finally coming to MW2 and Warzone 2 on Feb. 15, originally scheduled to go live on Feb. 1. The new season will feature a slew of quality-of-life changes and updates to MW2 multiplayer, Warzone 2, and DMZ.

Improvements to the current suite of CoD games include UI and sound improvements, further bug fixes, an overhaul to many game mechanics in Warzone 2, and a controversial inventory wipe in DMZ.

Here’s the full list of patch notes for the minor update on Jan. 30.

MW2 and Warzone 2 Jan. 30 patch notes

Global

General

Crashes ​​This update contains several fixes to reduce the number of known crashes. We continue to prioritize increased stability and crash fixes across all platforms.



Bug fixes

Fixed an issue that showed Weapon Decals and Stickers as blocked.

Fixed an issue where using Spotter Scope could cause target markers to persist when aimed down sights with a Weapon.

Fixed an issue allowing the Sentry Gun to be placed inside a tank to eliminate enemies.

Fixed an issue where Gun Screens weren’t showing correctly on the Gunsmith UI tile.

Fixed an issue in the Gunsmith where Players could be kicked back to the main menu when creating a custom knife.

Fixed an issue in Gunsmith that could cause knife variants to display incorrectly.

Fixed an issue that prevented some Players from saving a custom mod while trying to select a Camo.

Fixed an issue causing some Players to crash when dismissing a notification.

Fixed some issues Players were having with accessing and leaving the Firing Range.

Navigation Improvements