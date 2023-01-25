Warzone 2 will give all players customizable perks, 3-plate armor vests, and more starting in season 2

Warzone 2’s ongoing makeover will continue in a big way with season two of the Call of Duty BR, illustrated in a new blog post this afternoon.

One of the bigger changes is that players will now be able to select their own perks in their loadouts. Previously, for some reason, there was only a pre-made selection of Perk Packages available. But they won’t be fully customizable just yet.

We're excited to share some key changes coming to Call of Duty #Warzone2 Battle Royale with Season 02.









“Season 02 will introduce customizable Perk Packages,” Infinity Ward said. “This feature will launch with a slightly reduced pool of available perks, which we may slowly reintroduce over time. We want to navigate this particular feature as carefully as possible, ensuring that all available perks provide ample utility and remain viable/balanced options.”

Armor plates are now changing, too, to provide an equal-feeling experience in combat on Al Mazrah. Now, everyone will start matches with a three-plate armor vest, leveling the playing field.

“We’re continuously evaluating the pace of combat engagements and have decided to make a change: all Players will now start with a 3-Plate Vest,” Infinity Ward said. “Varying sizes of Vests will no longer exist in battle royale loot. This standardization will bring a more reliable feel to each engagement from the get-go. We’ll continue looking at data about optimizing downtime and improving the ability to recover from a prior engagement.”

An often-requested change to movement is also coming. Starting with the new season, players will be able to bust open doors while armor-plating, the same way they would if they were simply sprinting. Movement speed while plating is getting a slight boost, too.

Additionally, buy stations have seen some major adjustments. According to the blog, buy stations have had spawn locations added and adjusted, they will now be static across the map, and loadout drop markers will now have unlimited stock at every station.





We couldn't be more excited to share them with you!



Strongholds, AI-held strongpoints throughout the map, are also being changed. Infinity Ward says that the update will “bring changes to the rewards players receive from Stronghold and Black Site completion, as well as additional adjustments to A.I. combatant damage.”

Season two of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 is coming on Feb. 15, with more information on the details coming on Feb. 8.