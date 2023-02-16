Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s season two update hit just yesterday morning, but Infinity Ward has already deployed an additional one today to fix some bugs that popped up with it.

One of the biggest fixes in the update had to do with battle pass tokens that were left over from season one. The issue had to do with them not showing up within the user interface, leading many to believe their tokens were long gone. That was not the case, and the bug has now been fixed.

We have just deployed an update to address the following 🧵: — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) February 16, 2023

Other rectifications included several new crashing issues, including one “that could occur at game client start” and the developer is working to “continue to prioritize further fixes.”

MW2’s season two includes new weapons, a new operator, a new battle pass, a new Warzone 2 map, the return of the Resurgence mode, and several other new additions to the franchise.

CoD fans are pretty hard on the game’s developers for not patching the game enough, but several day-one issues from season two’s launch have already been addressed in this minor update.

The full list of patch notes for the MW2 update from today can be found below.

MW2 Feb. 16 update patch notes