MW2 shader optimization stuck? Try this

Getting stuck on shader optimization while launching Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 can catch players off guard. This bug first happened to us after months of playing MW2 just fine without any errors, but we overcame it quickly with a simple fix.

Despite spending hours on debugging, new errors and bugs can always surface when a patch goes live. Infinity Ward generally responds fast and releases hotfixes for any bugs or errors that go under their radar. Sometimes these follow-up patches may take a couple of hours to deploy, and in the meantime, community members can develop homemade fixes.

How to fix MW2 shader optimization stuck bug

Restart MW2. Go to “Settings-Display,” choose “Restart Shaders Optimization.” Verify the integrity of MW2’s game files on Steam, or reinstall the game if you are on another platform.

The MW2 shader optimization bug tends to be a one-off instance, and most players can get rid of it by restarting MW2. If the bug returns persistently, we recommend Restarting Shaders Optimization. Doing so will allow your shaders to reoptimize and avoid whatever was causing the bug in the first place.

Alternatively, players can verify their game files to ensure nothing is corrupted. Reinstalling the game is also another method of doing this, but downloading MW2 again may take significantly longer compared to file verification.

There are plenty of other errors in MW2, like the “Lobby Not Found,” or the “error code 2901.” While most errors tend to have fixes that players can apply immediately, others may require them to wait for a hotfix since they can only be fixed by the developers.

