How to get the Butcher’s Meat Hook transmog in Diablo 4: MW2 The Haunting Event

Diablo 4 and Call of Duty have come together to celebrate Halloween, and you can earn a special item in Diablo by playing the battle royale Warzone: the Butcher’s Meat Hook.

The exclusive Butcher’s Meat Hook transmog item for the Scythe in Diablo 4 can be secured by fighting a legendary Diablo boss in CoD. The Butcher has arrived in Warzone, and if you take him out, the loot is yours.

Here’s how to get the Butcher’s Meat Hook transmog item in Diablo 4 via Call of Duty: Warzone.

How to get the Butcher’s Meat Hook in Diablo 4

Your Necromancer is hungry. Image via Activision

The Butcher’s Meat Hook transmog item for Scythes in Diablo 4 can only be acquired by playing Call of Duty: Warzone’s Operation Nightmare event during The Haunting in 2023.

As part of the partnership between Activision and Blizzard, Diablo 4 characters are crossing over into CoD for the Halloween-themed event, including operator skins for Lilith and Inarius, and The Butcher as a special boss fight in Warzone.

Link accounts

Before you do anything, you need to link some accounts. Here’s how to do it:

Link your your Activision account (CoD) to your Battle.net account (Diablo) by navigating to your profile on the Call of Duty website. Kill The Butcher in Warzone during The Haunting’s Operation Nightmare event. The transmog will be granted to your Battle.net account and can be found in your Diablo 4 game. Activision says it “may take up to four days to appear.”

Players who want the transmog item must kill The Butcher in Warzone before The Haunting concludes on Nov. 6.

Kill the Butcher in Warzone

Killing The Butcher in Warzone will grant you access to the Butcher’s Meat Hook, so long as you’ve linked your accounts. It can be done during The Haunting event in any of the special Halloween-themed playlists in Warzone.

Now, let’s kill The Butcher all over again.

How to kill The Butcher in Warzone

The Altars of Lilith await you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To kill the Butcher, players must drop into a game on Al Mazrah (Resurgence or Battle Royale works fine), and activate Altars of Lilith. The Altars can spawn in one of four locations, as seen in the image above.

Altars of Lilith

Once in a game, check your tac map for the Altar of Lilith icon to see where to head. Once you’re there, activate the Altars of Lilith. They will power up one at a time, and zombies will spawn in and attack you, so you must defend the altars while they power up. Once completed, a portal will spawn.

When a portal spawns, a red beam of light shows its location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Enter the portal and head to hell.

A boss fight in Hell

The Butcher will spawn in with a classic Diablo 4 health bar, but so will a bunch of zombies. Stay on the move and take the zombies out as you go, making sure to deal as much damage to the Butcher as possible.

One of the more annoying aspects of the fight is that other players can also enter the portal behind you and grief you by taking you out as you try to fight the PvE enemies.

When the Butcher finally dies, he drops a Gold Skull item. Make sure to pick it up, exit the portal, and finish the Warzone match just to make sure everything goes through properly.

About the author