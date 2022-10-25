Modern Warfare 2 will give players the option of using 2 Field Upgrades after reaching a certain level in multiplayer

With the full release of Modern Warfare 2 comes the full release of the game’s customization system, from weapon platforms to class customization. During the game’s open beta, players could level up and unlock certain weapon platforms, attachments, and other items, but only up to a certain point. Much of the game’s possible additions to your loadout of choice remained locked, making sure players still have something to look forward to.

When the full game releases on Oct. 28, there will be at least one other customization option players will need to take a hard look at. Thanks to the official Call of Duty blog, we now know that at level 45, players will have the option of equipping two different Field Upgrades at the same time.

Field Upgrades let you choose how to get a strategic advantage over enemies in #MWII MP🤫📡



Plus, at Rank 45, you’ll get the option to equip two Field Upgrades at the cost of a slow recharge rate on each. Check out the #CODBlog for a deeper dive ➡️ https://t.co/t8r6TGSpx9 pic.twitter.com/3CJdFYRypq — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 25, 2022

Field Upgrades are different abilities or items that players can choose and equip to use on the battlefield. While they can often be overlooked amidst the heavy fire of a normal round of Team Deathmatch, for instance, there’s at least one Field Upgrade that should catch everyone’s attention: Dead Silence.

Many words have been spilled already about Dead Silence and whether it’s fundamentally good or bad for CoD. But the fact of the matter is that it will be in the game as a Field Upgrade, instead of a perk, and it will make you much more lethal by masking your very loud footsteps in the new title. Of course, you just need to make sure no one hears you activating it first.

The option of adding a second Field Upgrade along with Dead Silence, which seems like it could pair well with literally any other Field Upgrade that will be available, certainly seems tempting. You will have to add the second Field Upgrade at the price of a slower recharge time for both Field Upgrades, so players who just want to focus on getting one upgrade as much as possible might want to stick with one.

For more objective-based modes, however, the opportunity to add another Field Upgrade to your arsenal can be the difference between winning and losing a match. Players will just need to put in a little bit of work to get the opportunity to equip two Field Upgrades when Modern Warfare 2 launches on Oct. 28.