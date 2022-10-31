Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is marking a return to glory for the franchise, at least in a business sense.

MW2 is the fastest-selling game in the history of the franchise, according to a new report by Barron’s. The game has reportedly made over $600 million dollars in its first weekend, boasting some very impressive sales, even for a series this big.

Opening weekend sales of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II surpassed $600 million, according to a source. https://t.co/WlnHegZz8d — Barron's (@barronsonline) October 31, 2022

The sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare features a campaign mode, multiplayer mode, and Spec Ops co-op mode, and will eventually add the battle royale Warzone 2 and extraction mode DMZ in November.

Call of Duty’s community has been vocal about its complaints about the game in its first few days, but that hasn’t stopped players from buying it up like nothing seen in the franchise before.

“The sales—based on the game’s opening weekend—have surpassed $600 million, according to the source, and are comparable to the opening box-office figures associated with the biggest Marvel Avengers movies and Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the report said.

Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PS5, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.