How to unlock the Marshal in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

A new weapon in season five of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone is already here—and it really packs a punch.

The Marshal is a break-action pistol, which is a “hand loaded double barrel pistol” that “fires 12 gauge shells.” This means that it’s basically a handheld shotgun, so it has “excellent damage at close range with a one-shot kill potential.”

This thing is likely going to be a beast but only in very close proximity, so it’s good to whip it out in a pinch when up close with an enemy. Remember, switching to your pistol is always faster than reloading.

Here’s how to unlock the Marshal for use across multiple CoD games.

How to unlock the Marshal in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

Here’s the challenge to unlock the Marshal in Black Ops multiplayer or Warzone matches:

Using pistols, get a Headshot kill in 15 different completed matches.

And here’s how to unlock the Marshal in Zombies:

Using pistols, kill 30 Disciples while they have at least five Zombies under their control.

Luckily for this weapon, the challenges are simple enough and very straightforward. Whether you enjoy playing Domination in Black Ops Cold War, Plunder in Warzone, or slaying zombies, you can knock this one out with relative ease.

If you try to complete the challenge in multiplayer, you need to finish out the match for progress to count. You can’t just grab one headshot kill and then re-queue immediately, so be ready to spend some time gaming.

If challenges aren’t your thing, the Marshal can be accessed from a new store bundle. The “Power Keg” bundle includes the Matchlock blueprint for the Marshal, along with a weapon charm, finishing move, emblem, sticker, and one battle pass tier skip for 1,100 CoD Points.