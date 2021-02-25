How to unlock the FARA 83 and LC10 in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War season 2

Season two of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is here and it’s brought two new guns with it.

The FARA 83 is a "fully-automatic assault rifle is a heavyweight among its peers, as it claims one of the fastest fire rates in its class and outstanding effective range for solid damage," Activision said. "In the hands of a capable Operator, the FARA 83 can be a true force in crushing the opposition."

Not to be outdone, the LC10 is a "well-rounded full auto submachine gun" that "grants CQB Operators the ability to stretch fights out into the mid-range on a smaller, agile weapon platform thanks to its solid accuracy and extended effective damage range. Although its damage per shot is on the lower end of the SMG spectrum, its above-average fire rate and lower recoil can prove to be a deadly combination."

FARA 83 - Image via Activision LC10 - Image via Activision

The FARA 83 is unlocked at tier 15 of the battle pass, while the LC10 is unlocked at tier 31. You'll need to level up the battle pass to unlock both weapons, allowing you to use them and then rank up the weapons in kind.

The best way to unlock the weapons is to just play the game. Over time, you'll rank up and eventually reach the levels needed to unlock them.

You can also use saved up CoD Points to buy battle pass tiers to reach the levels needed or buy the battle pass bundle that skips the first 25 tiers of the pass. But if you just play the game, you'll get the weapons eventually.

Image via Activision

Other new weapons—the Machete, E-Tool, R1 Shadowhunter crossbow, and ZRG 20mm sniper rifle—will be coming within season two. Stay tuned for more information on those when they become available.

Once the season is over, there will be a different challenge to unlock the guns.