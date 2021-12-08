How to unlock the Cooper Carbine in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

Several new guns have joined Call of Duty: Vanguard’s arsenal with the advent of season one, including the Cooper Carbine assault rifle.

The ninth AR to join the game, the Cooper is described by Activision as “an American hybrid rifle with SMG-like properties” and as “a short-range Assault Rifle that’s easy to control with a fast fire rate.”

Screengrab via Activision

The Cooper is indeed a solid weapon, especially when leveled up and loaded with 10 attachments in the Gunsmith. It might struggle a bit at first, but once its recoil is reined in and its range is buffed, the Cooper can be a force to be reckoned with.

“It could best be compared to the Automaton, another popular fast-firing Assault Rifle that community members have gravitated toward since launch,” Activision said. “By default, the Cooper Carbine has a slightly slower rate of fire, shorter effective range, and a bit more horizontal recoil, but in exchange offers better damage per shot, quicker centering speed, and a bigger default magazine.”

To unlock the Cooper Carbine, players need only to advance their season one battle pass to tier 15. It’s that simple. The battle pass is available for 1,000 CoD Points, but it was also included as part of the Ultimate Edition of Vanguard.

Screengrab via Activision

Once the season is over, there will be a new gameplay challenge to unlock the gun and this article will be updated accordingly. For now, players only have to level up a bit.