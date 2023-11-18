You'll need to be in for the long haul.

Call of Duty players may have discovered a very cool and interesting Operator skin in Modern Warfare 3 titled the Bone Collector. However, unlike many other Operator skins in MW3, it can’t be purchased in the CoD store.

This Operator skin is for Ripper and features a reborn corpse with a skull, its eyes glowing a mean red, with a shroud over its head and a pair of smaller skulls strapped to its belt. It’s a badass Operator skin, but it’ll take some grinding to obtain.

Here’s how to unlock and use the Bone Collector Operator skin in MW3 Zombies. Heads up: Spoilers ahead!

How do I unlock the Bone Collector Operator skin in MW3 Zombies?

Have you had your calcium today? Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the Bone Collector Operator skin in MW3 Zombies, you must complete the Act 3 final story mission Defeat Zakhaev. That means you’ll need to finish each and every mission throughout the first three Acts—which is definitely going to take you some time.

Act One missions are pretty simple, with many acting as the Zombies mode tutorial—teaching you how to use the Tactical Map, pinging an enemy zombie, completing your first contracts, etc. Once you hit Act Two, the difficulty is ramped up a notch, and by Act Three, you’ll be needing some significant help in getting over the line.

You cannot skip straight to Act Three, by the way. To access the Act Three missions you’ll need to complete all of Act Two first, which means, you guessed it, all of Act One. It’s a time-consuming endeavor but the reward for essentially completing the entirety of Zombies (at least for now) is definitely worth it.

Alongside the Bone Collector Operator skin, you’ll also receive 10,000 XP for your battle pass.