How to unlock Scream’s Ghostface and Donnie Darko’s Frank in Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War

What’s your favorite scary movie? Is it Scream? Or maybe Donnie Darko? Either way, there’s a new skin coming in Call of Duty for you to enjoy.

Ghostface from Scream and Frank the bunny from Donnie Darko are here as operator skins in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. You can terrorize Verdansk or the streets of 1984 as either creepy horror icon, but you’ll have to shell out some dough to do so.

Both characters are available to unlock for just a limited time as part of The Haunting seasonal event. The focus will shift to CoD: Vanguard before you know it, so both characters have to be procured within a short window before they’re gone forever, like other movie characters John Rambo and John McClane before them.

Here’s how to unlock Ghostface and Frank in CoD.

How to unlock Ghostface from Scream in Call of Duty

Screengrab via Activision

The Scream Operator Bundle is only here for a limited time. Lasting just 30 days, the bundle is available for 2,400 CoD Points and offers 10 different items, including the Ghostface operator skin.

The bundle also includes the Plot Twist blueprint for Assault Rifle Juliet, the Slasher blueprint for Sub Machine Gun Juliet, the Ghost Blade knife blueprint, Cordless Phone charm, Scary Hours watch, Violent End finishing move, Scream emblem, Stabbing Motion calling card, and one hour of double XP.

Screengrab via Activision

How to unlock Frank the bunny from Donnie Darko in Call of Duty

Image via Activision

And then there’s Frank, the six-foot, time-traveling bunny rabbit from 2001’s cult hit Donnie Darko. Frank will be available in the Donnie Darko Operator Bundle, which goes live in the store on Oct. 24. It can be acquired in the same way that the Scream bundle is procured, by purchasing it for 2,400 CoD Points.