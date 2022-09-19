How to unlock the Lachmann Sub MP5 in the Modern Warfare 2 beta

Call of Duty gamers love the MP5, the 9mm submachine gun that’s synonymous with current day FPS games everywhere.

The modern era mainstay is back in MW2, although it has a different name in this CoD game. It’s called the Lachmann Sub in MW2, part of the Lachmann weapon platform in the sometimes-confusing Gunsmith in the game.

At first appearance, the Lachmann Sub is locked and unavailable to use in the MW2 beta. But if you’ve played any multiplayer matches, you’ve likely been killed by someone using the SMG multiple times. What’s going on?

Here’s how to get yourself a Lachmann Sub during the beta.

How to unlock the Lachmann Sub MP5 in MW2

Screengrab via Activision

During the first weekend of MW2’s open beta on PlayStation, the Lachmann Sub is not available to unlock. But players have found a way to use it through some menu manipulation, in what can also be described as a kind of glitch.

To get access to the Lachmann Sub, you also need access to the Lachman 556 assault rifle, which is the beginning of the Lachmann weapon platform. You need to level the 556 to unlock the Sub. Here’s how to gain access to the platform and eventually the Lachmann Sub.

1. Create a loadout that does not have Overkill in the Perk Package.

2. Select the Expedite 12 shotgun as your primary weapon.

3. Change the Perk Package to one that includes Overkill in it.

4. The second weapon will be automatically selected to be the Lachman 556.

5. Level up the Lachmann until you unlock the Lach-9 receiver. This will unlock the Lachmann Sub.

6. You can now select the Lachmann Sub as its own weapon.

This glitch works for now, but will likely be fixed by the time the second weekend of the beta begins on Sept. 22. Enjoy the ability to use MW2’s MP5 while you can.