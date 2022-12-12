Modern Warfare 2 has a bunch of different operators and skins to choose from, all you have to do is acquire them.

Players can either spend some hard-earned cash or gear themselves up for some playtime, as you’ll need to get grinding for some of these operator skins.

For those of you who are old enough for your kids to drive legally, you’d probably remember a character by the name of Kyle “Gaz” Garrick.

The Call of Duty franchise has brought in a ton of memorable characters throughout its lifespan, and Gaz is one of them.

He originated in the first Modern Warfare title and was brutally shot by Imran Zakhaev. But, thanks to the wonders of modern technology and lack of creativity, Gaz came back swinging in the MW reboot.

To be fair, he was an excellent character.

How do I get Gaz Operator skin in Modern Warfare 2?

Image via Infinity Ward

To get yourself the Gaz skin, you can do one of two things:

Buy the Gaz bundle from the in-game store

Finish the Atomgrad Special Ops Raid

You’ll have to do both to receive an extra bonus skin for your troubles.

How do I get the Gaz Operator skin in Modern Warfare 2?

As for Klaus, this character hasn’t got a big reputation. This Operator skin is a new addition to the title. But if you want to have the largest collection imaginable, you’ll have to add this one to your roster.

To get the Klaus Operator skin, you’ll have to get a job and save some cash. You’ll have to buy the Tracer Pack: Operator Bundle in order to snag yourself Klaus.

Once you’ve completed everything, you’ll have plenty of CoD skins for the holiday period.

Each Operator skin is available on both platforms, so no one will be left out.