How to unlock the Forged Camo in MW3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has plenty of different camos and weapon skins to help you distinguish your favorite loadout. MW3‘s Forged Camo is one such weapon skin that you can unlock by completing specific tasks.

Much like previous CoD games, you can unlock weapon camos by fulfilling designated tasks such as getting kills and leveling up your weapon. The Forged Camo is a metallic-like cosmetic skin that can flaunt your expertise with MW3‘s wide arsenal of weapons. If you are trying to add the Forged Camo to your collection, here’s what you need to do.

How to get Forged Camo in MW3

The Forged Camo is one of the various “Mastery” camo skins | Screenshot by Dot Esports

To obtain the Forged Camo in Modern Warfare 3, you must first unlock the four base camos for your weapon of choice and unlock the Gilded Camo. Once you have all of these baseline skins, then you can start your progress toward unlocking the Forged Camo.

MW3 Forged Camo challenges