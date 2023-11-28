How to unlock the Forged Camo in MW3

Earn this mastery camo.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has plenty of different camos and weapon skins to help you distinguish your favorite loadout. MW3‘s Forged Camo is one such weapon skin that you can unlock by completing specific tasks.

Much like previous CoD games, you can unlock weapon camos by fulfilling designated tasks such as getting kills and leveling up your weapon. The Forged Camo is a metallic-like cosmetic skin that can flaunt your expertise with MW3‘s wide arsenal of weapons. If you are trying to add the Forged Camo to your collection, here’s what you need to do.

How to get Forged Camo in MW3

To obtain the Forged Camo in Modern Warfare 3, you must first unlock the four base camos for your weapon of choice and unlock the Gilded Camo. Once you have all of these baseline skins, then you can start your progress toward unlocking the Forged Camo.

MW3 Forged Camo challenges

WeaponForged Camo Challenge
SVA 545Get 25 multikills.
MTZ-556Get 10 kills while moving in Tac Stance.
Holger 556Get 25 kills with an underbarrel attachment.
MCWGet three kills without dying ten times.
DG-58Get 10 kills while ADS and strafing.
FR 5.56Get 20 one-burst kills.
BAS-BGet 10 multikills.
SidewinderGet 25 one-shot, one-kills.
MTZ-762Get 25 kills while ADS and fully loaded.
StrikerGet three kills with one mag 10 times.
WSP SwarmGet 10 hipfire kills while the enemy is affected by tactical equipment.
AMR9Get 10 kills after ADS.
WSP-9Get 10 kills with a magnification scope.
Rival-9Get 10 kills after ADS.
Striker 9Get 15 longshot kills.
Lockwood 680Get 25 one-shot kills while ADS.
HaymakerGet three hipfire kills with one mag 15 times.
RiveterGet 25 multikills.
Pulemyot 762Get 25 multikills with a magnification scope.
DG-58 LSWGet 25 kills while moving with ADS.
Holger 26Get 25 kills while moving with ADS.
Buren MK9Get 20 headshots with a suppressor attachment.
KVD EnforcerGet 25 one-shot, one-kills.
MCW 6.8Get three kills with one mag 15 times.
DM56Get 25 kills while in Tac Stance.
MTZ InterceptorGet three kills without dying ten times.
KATT-AMRGet 15 penetration kills.
LongbowGet 25 kills while fully loaded and ADS.
KV InhibitorGet 25 headshot kills.
COR-45Get 15 kills on already injured enemies.
RenettiGet 25 longshot kills.
TYRGet 25 one-shot, one-kills.
WSP StingerGet 25 hipfire kills while strafing.
RGL-80Destroy 25 pieces of enemy equipment.
Gutter KnifeGet five kills without dying five times.
KarambitGet 20 kills without taking enemy damage.

