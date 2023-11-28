How to unlock the Forged Camo in MW3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has plenty of different camos and weapon skins to help you distinguish your favorite loadout. MW3‘s Forged Camo is one such weapon skin that you can unlock by completing specific tasks.
Much like previous CoD games, you can unlock weapon camos by fulfilling designated tasks such as getting kills and leveling up your weapon. The Forged Camo is a metallic-like cosmetic skin that can flaunt your expertise with MW3‘s wide arsenal of weapons. If you are trying to add the Forged Camo to your collection, here’s what you need to do.
How to get Forged Camo in MW3
To obtain the Forged Camo in Modern Warfare 3, you must first unlock the four base camos for your weapon of choice and unlock the Gilded Camo. Once you have all of these baseline skins, then you can start your progress toward unlocking the Forged Camo.
MW3 Forged Camo challenges
|Weapon
|Forged Camo Challenge
|SVA 545
|Get 25 multikills.
|MTZ-556
|Get 10 kills while moving in Tac Stance.
|Holger 556
|Get 25 kills with an underbarrel attachment.
|MCW
|Get three kills without dying ten times.
|DG-58
|Get 10 kills while ADS and strafing.
|FR 5.56
|Get 20 one-burst kills.
|BAS-B
|Get 10 multikills.
|Sidewinder
|Get 25 one-shot, one-kills.
|MTZ-762
|Get 25 kills while ADS and fully loaded.
|Striker
|Get three kills with one mag 10 times.
|WSP Swarm
|Get 10 hipfire kills while the enemy is affected by tactical equipment.
|AMR9
|Get 10 kills after ADS.
|WSP-9
|Get 10 kills with a magnification scope.
|Rival-9
|Get 10 kills after ADS.
|Striker 9
|Get 15 longshot kills.
|Lockwood 680
|Get 25 one-shot kills while ADS.
|Haymaker
|Get three hipfire kills with one mag 15 times.
|Riveter
|Get 25 multikills.
|Pulemyot 762
|Get 25 multikills with a magnification scope.
|DG-58 LSW
|Get 25 kills while moving with ADS.
|Holger 26
|Get 25 kills while moving with ADS.
|Buren MK9
|Get 20 headshots with a suppressor attachment.
|KVD Enforcer
|Get 25 one-shot, one-kills.
|MCW 6.8
|Get three kills with one mag 15 times.
|DM56
|Get 25 kills while in Tac Stance.
|MTZ Interceptor
|Get three kills without dying ten times.
|KATT-AMR
|Get 15 penetration kills.
|Longbow
|Get 25 kills while fully loaded and ADS.
|KV Inhibitor
|Get 25 headshot kills.
|COR-45
|Get 15 kills on already injured enemies.
|Renetti
|Get 25 longshot kills.
|TYR
|Get 25 one-shot, one-kills.
|WSP Stinger
|Get 25 hipfire kills while strafing.
|RGL-80
|Destroy 25 pieces of enemy equipment.
|Gutter Knife
|Get five kills without dying five times.
|Karambit
|Get 20 kills without taking enemy damage.