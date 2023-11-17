How to get Penetration Kills in MW3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) contains various types of challenges, whether it’s for daily or camo rewards, that require players to pull off specific types of kills. Penetration Kills are one such type of elimination that you might need to perform in your multiplayer lobbies.

Penetration Kills occur whenever you shoot through cover or material to kill an enemy player. Naturally, not all guns have piercing rounds, so you should only use a specific selection of weapons to attempt this kill. If you are trying to get Penetration Kills in Modern Warfare 3, here are our tips.

Best tips to get Penetration Kills in MW3

LMGs are your best bet for getting Penetration Kills | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The easiest way to get Penetration Kills in MW3 is by using weapons that have Armor Piercing Rounds. Any ammo type that gives higher bullet penetration will work, but I found the Armor Piercing Rounds to be your best bet.

For this challenge, I recommend using LMGs (Light Machine Guns) since these weapons typically already have excellent bullet penetration and velocity. Also, if you are pursuing Penetration Kills, then it is likely for the LMG camo challenge anyway. If you need it for another type of gun, focus on improving bullet penetration through the type of ammo you use.

Next, you need to use your map knowledge to identify the best places to shoot players through flimsy cover. My personal favorite map to get Penetration Kills is on Skid Row. This map has a long, narrow hallway in the middle that has plenty of weak cover that players typically cling to. Just by spamming a full magazine down this hallway, you might be able to catch a couple of players by surprise.

Ultimately, all maps have areas with weak cover. Keep on the lookout for wood or thin metal cover spots (or even fences), as armor-piercing rounds can easily go through these materials. Though Skid Row is my favorite spot for this, you should pick the maps you are the most comfortable on.

Keep in mind that every lobby is different and players don’t always operate how you might want them to. It might take away to compile all the Penetration Kills you need, so have patience and be on the lookout for opportunities.