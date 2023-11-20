Strafing is basic concept seen in various FPS games, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). Whether you are trying to improve your movement or unlock the Priceless camo for the DG-58 LSW, you might need to learn how to get strafe kills effectively.

Whether in CoD or Counter-Strike, strafing has the same meaning in most FPS games. All strafing means is moving laterally while still facing and firing at the enemy. Naturally, there are weapons, strategies, and perks that I recommend to make this challenge much easier to complete.

How do you strafe in MW3?

To strafe in MW3, all you need to do is move sideways while still aiming and shooting at your target. This can be done on keyboard and mouse by pressing the A or D keys, or if you’re on console, by moving the left analog stick right and left on the controller.

You can decide to either aim down sights or hip fire, although specific camos, such as the DG-58 LSW camo, require hipfire strafing kills. Aside from potential rewards, strafing is a great movement tool to implement in your gameplay. Instead of simply standing in front of any enemy, you can make yourself a much harder target by moving instead.

Best tips for getting strafe kills in MW3

I recommend picking up the Stalker Boots for your loadout. This pair of boots can help immensely by increasing your strafe speed. I found these boots especially useful for peaking out behind vertical cover, either being able to swing out on enemies or retreat back.

Stalker boots increase strafe speed and decrease your ADS time | Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you are looking to complete the strafe kills challenge for the DG-58 LSW, then I recommend getting attachments that decrease aim down sights time, as well as reduce recoil. Seeing that you need to get these kills from the hip, you might want a more accurate LMG.