The Prime Gaming World Series of Warzone event makes it triumphant return this upcoming August, with the tournament making its Caldera map debut and fielding a massive $600,000 total prize pool.

But there’s more to be excited about other than just the new map and some more cash on the line, as any Warzone player looking to team up as part of trio has a chance to make the finals and compete for some of those winnings themselves.

Got a couple of squadmates picked out and ready to go? Here’s how to sign up and compete in the World Series of Warzone 2022 tournament.

How to sign up for the World Series of Warzone 2022

The WSOW BR Trios playlist will go live from Aug. 12 at 11am CT until Aug. 15 at the same time. Players can queue for this playlist on their own or as a full trio, but the team must be registered on GameBattles before the playlist ends to earn WSOW points and move on to the qualifier round.

Image via Activision

Players can sign up for free on GameBattles right now, either in North America or in Europe, and can play either on PlayStation, Xbox, or PC. These additional rules and requirements apply:

Players must be 18 or older.

Must be at least Prestige Rank one in the game.

Participants must set their Game Play Data to “All” on their CoD profile preferences page.

During the WSOW BR Trios playlist’s active runtime, participating teams will earn points for their 10 best performances. A team’s score will consist of the total score of all three players.

Each kill rewards one point.

Finishing first place doubles all points for the match.

Finishing 2nd-15th awards 1.5x points.

The top 40 teams from each region, NA and EU, will be eligible to be invited to their respective region’s qualifier.