World Series of Warzone 2022 comes to Caldera with in-game open qualifiers, $600,000 prize pool

The biggest event in Call of Duty: Warzone is back this summer and bigger than ever, with the World Series of Warzone 2022 event announced for August and September.

This year, there are more opportunities for any player to qualify for the World Series in either North America or Europe, and more cash on the line with the total global prize pool increasing from $400,000 to $600,000. This will also be the first Series of Warzone event to take place on the Caldera map.

Any trios team can compete in the in-game open qualifier that officially begins on Aug. 12. Starting on that date at 11am CT, the WSOW Battle Royale Trios playlist will officially go live in-game, and run until Aug. 15 at 11am CT. Teams that registered on GameBattles before the playlist ends will earn points based on their top ten match performances. Scoring is based on kills and final placement.

The top 40 teams from North America and Europe will each advance to a respective qualifier for each region. Each qualifier, a five-match series taking place in a custom lobby on Aug. 20 and 21, will whittle the number of teams from each region down from 40 to 20. Those 20 qualified teams will join 20 other invited trios at the EU and NA finals, which will take place on Sept. 6 and 7, respectively.

Each final will be its own five-match series with a $200,000 prize pool for each region; the first-place squad will take home the lion’s share of $50,000. Additionally, each region will also feature a $100,000 #SoloYolo Drop that takes place after the final, where a single player from each team will play a sole winner-take-all Solos competition.

Last year, CoD legend Scump won the $100,000 #SoloYolo game against 149 players with 11 kills, including a final one against popular Warzone streamer Aydan.