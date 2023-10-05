How to preload the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beta

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s beta is coming in hot, but only for a selection of gamers. For those looking to preload the MW3 beta, you’ve come to the right place.

Beta’s are the perfect testing ground for developers. Players can dive head-first into the various nostalgic maps MW3 is bringing back into the limelight, and tear each location apart pixel by pixel. You’ll encounter a wide variety of bugs, but that’s half the fun. However, before you can scour each nook and cranny, you have to download MW3 first—and here’s how.

How to preload Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beta on PS5

This could be you! Image via Activision

There are two methods for preloading the beta, but they depend on how you purchased MW3 in the first place. PlayStation 4 and 5 players will be the first to get their hands on the MW3 beta on Friday, Oct. 6.

Then, sometime in the future (it hasn’t been confirmed yet) players who are gaming on Xbox and PC will get their own changes to test out of the Modern Warfare sequel’s beta.

1) Preorder MW3 Digitally

If you’ve preordered the MW3 beta digitally, all you have to do is:

Locate MW3 in your PlayStation library.

Go into Manage Game Content.

Locate the Beta Pack.

Begin the download process by clicking the arrow on the right.

This will preload MW3 onto your PlayStation, and you’ll be able to get started as soon as it’s released.

2) Preorder MW3 from retailers

If you’ve preordered MW3 from retailers, you’ll receive a code. This code isn’t what you’ll put into your PlayStation just yet, you’ll have a few steps to complete first. To preload Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, simply:

Pre-order MW3 and locate the code you’ve been provided after purchase.

Head to callofduty.com/redeem and fill in your details.

Once you’ve received your next code, go back to your PlayStation.

Redeem your 12-digit code in the store.

Once this is redeemed, you will be able to preload the MW3 beta.

