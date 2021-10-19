How to play Prop Hunt Halloween Game Mode in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War?

Gamers get to celebrate their seasonal events twice, both in real life and in their favorite games. Call of Duty isn’t the one to skip out on holiday-themed events as well, and it’ll be kicking off The Haunting event for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone on Oct. 19.

The game’s theme will have a spookier vibe throughout the event and there will be a couple of limited-time game modes that players will be able to try out. Scream Deathmatch, Ghosts of Verdansk, Infected, and Prop Hunt Halloween will be available until the event wraps out.

Prop Hunt Halloween hides every detail about it in its name. It’s a Prop Hunt game mode where players get to hide Halloween items like jack-o’-lanterns, black cats, bats, skeletons, and skulls.

If you’ve been wondering how you can try out some of these limited-time game modes, all you’ll need to do is to launch Black Ops Cold War and navigate to the Multiplayer menu. Prop Hunt Halloween will be there amongst other modes and you’ll need to choose it before queuing for a match.

Unless you’re playing during off-hours, it should take a few seconds for you to find a game of Prop Hunt Halloween or any of the limited-time game modes that will be available throughout the Haunting event.

Limited-time game modes aren’t the only highlights of this event, however. Operator pack bundles will also be available until Oct. 24. Featuring cool cosmetics like the Scream and Donnie Darko Bundles, these packs will be the center of attention for collectors who’d like to add more cosmetics to their arsenal.

The packs are also filled with many event-themed weapons, emblems, calling cards, and weapon blueprints, meaning there are enough consolidation prizes if you don’t end up getting one of the two big drops.