How to play MW3 early using New Zealand trick

The wait is almost over for Modern Warfare 3, but players who are impatient have the option of accessing the game early using the New Zealand trick.

MW3 rolls out across the globe on Nov. 10, with release times varying depending on your time zone. But this is where console players have an advantage.

Unfortunately, PC players have no way of accessing MW3 early, with the release on PC being global. A staggered release on Xbox and PlayStation, however, means you can get in early—if you’re prepared to put in the groundwork.

How to play MW3 early on Xbox

Return of the king. Image via Activision

Established Xbox players are likely familiar with the methods of accessing titles early using the well-documented New Zealand trick, though there is another step required specifically to access MW3.

First, players need to change the region of their Xbox console by following these steps:

Open the Settings menu

Select “System”

Select “Language & Location”

Set your location to New Zealand

Restart your console

While those steps alone work for other games, there’s another process that needs to be completed for MW3. You also need to adjust the settings on your Activision account by following these steps:

Log into your Activision account

Select “Profile” from the navigation bar at the top of the screen

Select “Basic Info” from the list that appears

Select “Edit” next to the address field

Change the location to New Zealand

How to play MW3 early on PlayStation

Unfortunately, accessing MW3 early on PlayStation is a much more complicated, and possibly expensive, process.

Players must have a New Zealand account created on their console and must purchase the game through the NZ PlayStation store—which will require you to buy New Zealand gift cards, as your normal credit or debit card won’t work.

Next, you need to game share your New Zealand account to the same console as your alternate accounts.

Finally, you’ll need to head to the Activision website and change your location to New Zealand by following these steps: