Call of Duty fans have a chance to get in on the Modern Warfare 3 action early this weekend thanks to the game’s beta, which has been made available on Xbox.

You pretty much know exactly what you’re getting with a CoD beta, but sometimes the process for getting involved can change, as it has this year for Modern Warfare 3. Don’t let this deter you! It’s still extremely easy. Following just a few steps you can get your opportunity to join the beta and start blasting down foes in no time.

How to install MW3 beta on Xbox

Image via Activision

You can install the Modern Warfare 3 beta directly from the Xbox Store, however, you’ll first need to pre-order Modern Warfare 3 to play:

First head to the Microsoft Store on your Xbox device.

Find MW3 and pre-order the game.

Now head to your library and choose the icon for MW3’s beta.

If the beta icon does not appear in your library simply go back to the MW3 page on the Store and choose it manually from the in this bundle section.

This is all you need to do to install the MW3 open beta.

Once you’ve downloaded the beta it you’ll need to launch through CoD HQ.

For those who pre-ordered the CoD title physically, this process will be a little different. Instead of going to the Xbox store, you’ll want to visit the Modern Warfare 3 beta website and redeem the code that can be found on your pre-order receipt.

No matter the method you choose, this should give you access to the MW3 beta across the weekend starting Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.

