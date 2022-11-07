How to get weapon charms in Modern Warfare 2

In almost all FPS titles, players are allowed to customize their guns with crazy skins, stickers, and weapon charms.

Customizing your weapons allows you to express yourself. Once your skin has an awesome sticker on it, you one-tap someone from across the map and do it in style. In Modern Warfare 2, you can easily decorate most weapons, meaning there’s style to each kill.

Skins provide crazy patterns, weapon stickers are the bumper stickers of the FPS world, and weapon charms dangle off your weapon so you jingle as you sneak up behind an unsuspecting enemy.

There are so many collectible items in MW2, but how do you get them?

How do I get weapon charms in Modern Warfare 2?

Screengrab via Activision

Weapon charms sit on the side of your gun and are purely meant to be cosmetic, however, sometimes you’ll feel like it’s pay-to-win after putting one of these on your M4. It might be a placebo but it sure does work.

There are a bunch of ways to get your hands on these weapon charms. Players will have to complete a wide variety of challenges to have one sitting on the side of their gun. The challenges span across each type of game mode in MW2 and don’t stop at multiplayer.

This can involve getting a certain amount of kills with a weapon or simply completing a level in a single-player mode.

Users can also purchase them from the store and earn them as they complete the battle pass; there are sure to be several different charms that’ll pump up your collection as you play the game.

Weapon charms were a feature that originated in Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare and have made their way through each later iteration, including MW2.

CoD isn’t the only title in the FPS genre to have this type of cosmetic. Games like VALORANT and Rainbow Six Seige have weapon charms you can purchase from a store and through their progression systems.

Now get your piggy banks and save so you can collect as many charms as you want.