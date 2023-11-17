How to get Uncommon Aether Tool Plans in MW3 Zombies

The more you play Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, the better tools you will have for the job—and the Uncommon Aether Tool Plans are a necessary item to unlock a key feature.

Once you have successfully extracted with the Uncommon Aether Tool Plans, you will be able to craft an Uncommon Aether Tool in the Zombies lobby before you search for a match—which can then be used to upgrade your weapon to Uncommon rarity (green) once you are in the game.

Weapons with a higher rarity are more effective at destroying the Zombie horde, and while you won’t be pulling up trees with an Uncommon rarity gun, it provides a great starting point for every match you enter.

The Uncommon Aether Tool Plans do not come easily, however, and you need to put some work in to get your hands on them.

Where to get Uncommon Aether Tool plans in MW3 Zombies

Crucial tools to have. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Uncommon Aether Tool Plans can be earned as a reward for completing a particular mission in Act One of MW3 Zombies—the Saboteur mission in Tier Three. The required tasks are:

Complete an Aether Extractor Contract

Kill 15 Mercenaries guarding the Extractors

Shoot down a reinforcement helicopter

Exfil with the Uncommon Aether Tool Plans

Aether Extractor Contracts can be found across the map in MW3 Zombies and task players with destroying three POIs marked on the map. These objects are heavily guarded by Mercenaries, who spawn initially and arrive via helicopter.

Killing 15 Mercenaries guarding the Extractors is easy because any Mercenary in the vicinity will count, but shooting down a reinforcement helicopter is a tougher task that requires a decent amount of preparation.

After completing the Aether Extractor Contract, as long as you’ve completed the other two tasks, the reward portal will include the Uncommon Aether Tool Plans in its inventory. But you must Exfil with the plans to unlock the ability to craft Uncommon Aether Tools.